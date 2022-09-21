TV stars who rejected Bollywood films

Here’s a list of TV celebs who did not take Bollywood offers

Mrunal Thakur

Before her debut, Mrunal was offered Thugs Of Hindostan which she refused

Mohit Raina

Mohit refused to be a part of Creature 3D before entering Bollywood

Drashti Dhami

Drashti was offered a role in Singham 2, she denied the offer

Kapil Sharma

Kapil was roped in for Bank Chor before Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karun. He denied the offer

Preetika Rao

Shraddha Kapoor replaced Preetika in Aashiqui 2 after she opted out of that role

Karan Tacker

Karan was supposed to be a part of Student of the year 2, but he denied the offer

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer was offered multiple Bollywood movies but he refused them all

Adaa Khan

Adaa was offered many roles in Bollywood but she refused

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi was seen in Bobby Jasoos but after that she refused all films coming her way

Aishwarya Sakhuja

Aishwarya was asked to be a part of Chak De India, she rejected the offer

