Bigg Boss season 16, Shark Tank season 2, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12, and more new seasons of TV shows that will leave viewers hooked to their screens.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss season 16 will soon start in October-mid November this year. The makers are planning exciting stuff for this year and several celeb's names are coming up everyday.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rashmika Mandanna and other B-town celebs are among the guest list. The show will start in mid-may.Source: Bollywood
The makers will begin shooting in the last week of May and the contestants will fly to South Africa for the shoot. KKK 12 will go on air in mid-July.Source: Bollywood
The registration for season 2 will start on the Sony Liv app or the link given by the makers in the video. Shark Tank India season 2's promo has been released.Source: Bollywood
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return after five years. The new season of the dance reality show will soon start airing on TV. From Shubhangi Atre, Shaheer Sheikh to Arshi Khan, and more TV celebs who will probably participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.Source: Bollywood
