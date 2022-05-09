These actresses REFUSED to do an intimate scene; here's WHY!

Erica Fernandez, Mahhi Vij, Jannat Zubair, Kratika Sengar and Sonarika Bhadoria reportedly refused to perform an intimate scene in web series and TV shows for their personal reasons.

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika Bhadoria was reportedly told to do a lip-locking scene with co-star Ashish. But, the actress got away with a cheat scene and fooled the audience.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair reportedly refused to do an intimate scene with actor Rithvik Arora.

Kratika Sengar

Kratika Sengar refused to do a romantic scene with Sharad Malhotra. A body double was used for the same.

Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij reportedly refused to do an intimate scene with actor Ruslaan Mumtaz. Later, the scene was removed from the show.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes reportedly refused to do a web series due to an intimate scene in it.

