These male actors played the role of the female with utmost grace and dignity. Right from donning feminine outfits to enacting like them, these TV actors have managed to win hearts in their female avatar.Source: Bollywood
Sanjay Gagnani was recently seen doing a female character in Kundali Bhagya. In the latest episode, Prithvi is seen wearing a saree and entered the restaurant's CCTV room to delete all the footage.Source: Bollywood
Aasif Sheikh pulled off feminine roles with much ease and had essayed more than 15 variations of a woman in the show.Source: Bollywood
Actor Gaurav Gera has mastered the skill of dressing up as a woman and one cannot stop but fall in love with him.Source: Bollywood
Sehban Azmi was seen dressed in a red saree and completed her look with jewelry and bangles.Source: Bollywood
Shagun Pandey who played the role of Atharv in Tujhse Hai Raabta portrayed the role of Mastani Bai.Source: Bollywood
