Nikki Tamboli showcases her love for white!

Khatron Ke Khiladi's Nikki Tamboli is head over heels in love with white colour and this is quite evident in these pictures.

Nikki Tamboli looks classy!

Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli wore body hugging white dress and flaunted her toned body.

Nikki Tamboli looks PHAT!

Nikki Tamboli donned white high thigh-slit dress and oozes oomph with her hotness.

Nikki Tamboli looks pretty in ethnic

Nikki Tamboli wore lobely off-shoulder white floral ethnic look.

Nikki Tamboli gives boss vibes!

In this picture, Nikki Tamboli donned a white crop top paired with straight fit skirt with thigh-high slit and completed her look with a matching blazer.

Nikki Tamboli looks stunning

Nikki Tamboli wore off-shoulder top paired with blue denim shorts.

