Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar, Parth -Niti Taylor and more, today, let's have a dekko at the on-screen kisses on television that shocked the audience.Source: Bollywood
The two amazing actors kissed on-screen in their hit TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Fans of the show were surprised and shocked at the same time.Source: Bollywood
Karan Kundrra and Saanvi Talwar shared a liplock in their supernatural TV show Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum. The kiss was the talk of the out majorly because of their reported bad equation off-screen.Source: Bollywood
They had a steamy liplock scene in their TV show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan that had sent MaNan fans into a tizzy.Source: Bollywood
Do Dil Ek Jaan was one of the popular TV shows that featured Ayaz Ahmed and Nikita Sharma. Their chemistry was the talk of the town back in the day. The two also shared a steamy liplock on-screen.Source: Bollywood
Ankita Gera and Roopal Tyagi took a bold step and kissed on-screen in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. Their kiss shocked the fans as it was one of the prime time TV shows.Source: Bollywood
Another steamy kiss that we saw on-screen was between Abhishek Malik and Veebha Anand. The two starred in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan as well. And their romance track was loved by the fans.Source: Bollywood
