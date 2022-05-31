Net worth of TV actors

A look at the net worth of these TV actors such as Rupali Ganguly, Karan Kundrra and others, which will surely leave you stunned.

Janhvi Sharma

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is currently the highest paid actress of TV. Her net worth is about Rs 16 million.

Karan Kundrra

Karan's net worth, he is around Rs 74 crores.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani's net worth is close to Rs 29 crores.

Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia's net worth is Rs 2-5 million.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda Sheikh's net worth of Rs 2-5 million.

Mohit Malik

Mohit Malik's net worth is Rs 21 crores.

Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha's net worth is around Rs 18 crores.

