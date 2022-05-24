From Shilpa Shinde, Abhijeet Sawant, Manveer Gujjar and more reality show winners who are away from the limelight.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss 11 and gained a lot of fame. But, the actress did not get work after Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain.Source: Bollywood
Manveer Gujjar became the winner of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 10, but did not achieve much fame.Source: Bollywood
Abhijeet Sawant became the winner of Indian Idol 1. He worked hard post winning the show, but could not make his mark in the industry.Source: Bollywood
Rahul Roy won Bigg Boss season 1 and then appeared in some films.Source: Bollywood
Ashutosh Kaushik became the winner of Bigg Boss season 2 and was seen in Zila Ghaziabad.Source: Bollywood
