These winners of reality shows are away from the limelight!

From Shilpa Shinde, Abhijeet Sawant, Manveer Gujjar and more reality show winners who are away from the limelight.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde won Bigg Boss 11 and gained a lot of fame. But, the actress did not get work after Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

Source: Bollywood

Manveer Gujjar

Manveer Gujjar became the winner of Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 10, but did not achieve much fame.

Source: Bollywood

Abhijeet Sawant

Abhijeet Sawant became the winner of Indian Idol 1. He worked hard post winning the show, but could not make his mark in the industry.

Source: Bollywood

Rahul Roy

Rahul Roy won Bigg Boss season 1 and then appeared in some films.

Source: Bollywood

Ashutosh Kaushik

Ashutosh Kaushik became the winner of Bigg Boss season 2 and was seen in Zila Ghaziabad.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and more stars transformation will leave you STUNNED

 Find Out More