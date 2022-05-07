These actresses have infectious smiles!

Here is a list of popular TV actresses who are blessed with a gorgeous smiles that will set your heart aflutter and make you fall in love with them.

Janhvi Sharma

Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi’s smile is worth melting for.

Hina Khan

Naagin actress Hina Khan's smile will steal your heart in the first instant.

Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif is our woman crush every day.

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Aishwarya Sharma has the most radiant smile.

Anita Hassanandani

Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani has the prettiest smile.

Dipika Kakar

Sasural Simar Ka 2 actress Dipika Kakar has the most genuine smile ever.

Divyanka Tripathi

Actress Divyanka Tripathi will make you fall in love with just one smile.

Jennifer Winget

Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget has the cutest smile.

Surbhi Chandna

Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna has the sweetest smile, don’t you think?

Surbhi Jyoti

Qubool Hai 2.0’s Surbhi Jyoti has the most serenading smiles ever.

