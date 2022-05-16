Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut, and more Bollywood celebs have crossed their limits with the public. Here are times when these Bollywood celebs have been rude in public.Source: Bollywood
Late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had reportedly slammed the media for spreading fake news as they had associated his name with Shehnaaz Gill.
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill lost her calm at the media for harassing her. In the video, the actress was seen getting irritated with the paps for harassing her.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had once lost his calm after hearing a question about Kulbhushan Jadhav. There was a lot of uproar about Sushant's attitude.
Actress Mahira Sharma was recently asked question about her weight gain and she left the interview in anger.
Naagin actress Mouni Roy had lost her calm when she was questioned about her plastic surgery. The actress got upset with the paps.
Actor Pratik Sehajpal got angry at his co-star during his music video promotion and had refused to answer a question.
Kangana Ranaut has often lashed out at the media during her interviews. The actress reportedly had lost her calm at a question during an interview and had reprimanded the paps.
