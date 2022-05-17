Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to keep the audineces glued to their storyline. The sitcom has a huge fan base and an ardent fan following. From Disha Vakani to Shailesh Lodha; here is a list of actors who left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show.Source: Bollywood
Actress Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben in the Taarak Mehta show went on a maternity break in 2017. In 2019, she did a cameo appearance but post that she did not come.Source: Bollywood
Shailesh Lodha who plays the role of Taarak Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is planning to quit the show. Reportedly, the actor has not been shooting for the show for the last one month and has no plans to return to the show either.Source: Bollywood
Actor Bhavya Gandhi played the role of Tipendra aka Tapu on the show who bid adieu in 2017.Source: Bollywood
Late actor Kavi Kumar Azad played the role of Dr. Hansraj Hathi who passed away in 2018.Source: Bollywood
Jheel Mehta played the role of young Sonu, daughter of Bhide in the show. She decided to quit the show in 2012 due to her studies.Source: Bollywood
Actress Nidhi Bhanushali played the role of Sonu in the show, who decided to quit in 2019.Source: Bollywood
Actress Neha Mehta played the role of Anjali Mehta on the show who decided to quit post her differences with the production house in 2020.Source: Bollywood
Actor Gurucharan Singh played the role of Mr. Sodhi in the show who had quit the show in 2013, but had returned in 2014. He was part of the show till 2020.Source: Bollywood
