Actors who struggled to survive in the industry for bizarre reasons

Tejasswi Prakash, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, Rubina Dilaik and more TV celebs who had to struggle to survive in the industry.

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash faced negative comments for being thin and had revealed that such remarks left a deep impact on her initial days in the industry.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik in an interview with E Times had revealed how trolls have affected her and her family.

Shubhangi Atre

Bhabiji Gahr Par Hain fame Shubhangi Atre was pressurized for being not active on social media. She revealed that actors do get the pressure of staying active and interactive on social media.

Shiny Doshi

Pandya Store fame Shiny Doshi said that the acting profession is unpredictable there is no guarantee that you will find your next project immediately.

Anagha Bhosale

Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale revealed that there is politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good, and reed-thin all the time.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood requested their fans to give them space post their break-up news.

