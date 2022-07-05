TV’s 7 highest paid actresses

From Tejasswi Prakash to Rupali Ganguly and more, here's a look at Indian TV's 7 highest paid actresses.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash reportedly gets Rs. 2 lakh per episode.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly reportedly gets Rs 3 lakh per episode.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma reportedly charges between Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 80,000 for single episode.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reportedly between Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh per episode.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande reportedly gets Rs. 90,000 to 95,000 per episode.

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar takes around ₹1.25 lakh per episode reportedly.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan takes upto ₹2 lakh per episode reportedly.

