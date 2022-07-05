From Tejasswi Prakash to Rupali Ganguly and more, here's a look at Indian TV's 7 highest paid actresses.Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi Prakash reportedly gets Rs. 2 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
Rupali Ganguly reportedly gets Rs 3 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
Nia Sharma reportedly charges between Rs. 75,000 to Rs. 80,000 for single episode.Source: Bollywood
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reportedly between Rs 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh per episode.Source: Bollywood
Ankita Lokhande reportedly gets Rs. 90,000 to 95,000 per episode.Source: Bollywood
Sakshi Tanwar takes around ₹1.25 lakh per episode reportedly.Source: Bollywood
Hina Khan takes upto ₹2 lakh per episode reportedly.Source: Bollywood
