Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 to Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Sourabh Raaj Jain starrer Mahabharat, here are 8 most expensive TV shows of Indian television.Source: Bollywood
Bigg Boss 15's per day budget would cross about Rs 2 or 4 crores.Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal's show Naagin 6 is made on budget of a whopping Rs 130 crore.Source: Bollywood
It is said that each episode cost about Rs 1.5 to 2 crores to make.Source: Bollywood
Rajat Tokas and Paridhi Sharma starrer Jodha Akbar had a budget of Rs 10 crore.Source: Bollywood
Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush was made on a budget of Rs 650 crore.Source: Bollywood
Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arpit Ranka, Saurav Gurjar, Aham Sharma's show was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.Source: Bollywood
It is said that the set of Shani was as expansive as 65,000 square ft.Source: Bollywood
Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh starrer RadhaKrishn was made on a budget of Rs 150 crores.Source: Bollywood
