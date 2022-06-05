MOST EXPENSIVE TV shows with insane budget

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal's Naagin 6 to Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Sourabh Raaj Jain starrer Mahabharat, here are 8 most expensive TV shows of Indian television.

Janhvi Sharma

Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15's per day budget would cross about Rs 2 or 4 crores.

Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal's show Naagin 6 is made on budget of a whopping Rs 130 crore.

24 starring Anil Kapoor

It is said that each episode cost about Rs 1.5 to 2 crores to make.

Jodha Akbar

Rajat Tokas and Paridhi Sharma starrer Jodha Akbar had a budget of Rs 10 crore.

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush

Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush was made on a budget of Rs 650 crore.

Mahabharat

Shaheer Sheikh, Pooja Sharma, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Arpit Ranka, Saurav Gurjar, Aham Sharma's show was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore.

Karmaphal Daata Shani

It is said that the set of Shani was as expansive as 65,000 square ft.

RadhaKrishn

Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh starrer RadhaKrishn was made on a budget of Rs 150 crores.

