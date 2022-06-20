Mohsin Khan's style game is on-point!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan is a style icon and he manages to turn heads with his impeccable fashion.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Mohsin Khan looks uber-cool

Mohsin Khan looks dapper in casual wear and looks gentleman.

Source: Bollywood

Mohsin Khan is a stunner!

Mohsin Khan ups his fashion game like a boss and we are in love with his desi munda look.

Source: Bollywood

Mohsin Khan ups his fashion game!

Mohsin Khan is a true fashion icon and loves experimenting with his outfits.

Source: Bollywood

Mohsin Khan looks handsome!

Mohsin Khan's handsome looks will make you skip your heart beat.

Source: Bollywood

Mohsin Khan looks dapper

Mohsin slays in all outfits and carries each and every style with ease.

Source: Bollywood

Mohsin Khan has a classic style

Mohsin Khan has nailed every style and fashion with utmost grace.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more – 7 South Indian actresses and their steal-worthy accessories

 Find Out More