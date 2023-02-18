TV News Weekly RECAP: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary REACTS to Dunki; Tejasswi Prakash's love bite and more

From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary opening up about Dunki movie offer to Tejasswi Prakash making headlines for her love bite and more, here's a RECAP on the TV Newsmakers of the week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023
Ankit Gupta who was rooting for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's win said that in order to win, one has to do nothing, seemingly taking a jibe at MC Stan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka revealed that Salman asked her to meet Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki. The actress is on cloud nine about the offer. However, recently, it was stated that the Bigg Boss 16 beauty is not a part of the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tejasswi Prakash was spotted in the city around Valentine's and people noticed a hickey near her collarbone. Karan Kundrra opened up on his wedding plans with Naagin 6 actress and says he is ready to marry her in March in Film City.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just by winning Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan also created history by going live and having over 541k fans online. He is unbothered by the undeserving tag.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are not convinced by the romance and soft romance track between Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt). They slammed the makers for forcing it down on them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Ankit Gupta-Neha Rana and Gautam Singh Vig starrer Junooniyatt premiered on TV. Fans showered both shows with love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaaz Gill dropped one of her hottest photoshoots in a pink saree. It had a plunging neckline blouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan wore a white cutout monokini. Her monokini look grabbed attention and went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Munawar Faruqui and Archana Gautam have made news for allegedly being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Three years ago on 15th February, Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 13. One of the most historic wins of Bigg Boss ever. Fans remembered the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!