TV News Weekly RECAP: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary REACTS to Dunki; Tejasswi Prakash's love bite and more

From Priyanka Chahar Choudhary opening up about Dunki movie offer to Tejasswi Prakash making headlines for her love bite and more, here's a RECAP on the TV Newsmakers of the week.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2023

Ankit takes a dig at MC Stan's win

Ankit Gupta who was rooting for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's win said that in order to win, one has to do nothing, seemingly taking a jibe at MC Stan.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Dunki

Priyanka revealed that Salman asked her to meet Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki. The actress is on cloud nine about the offer. However, recently, it was stated that the Bigg Boss 16 beauty is not a part of the film.

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra 

Tejasswi Prakash was spotted in the city around Valentine's and people noticed a hickey near her collarbone. Karan Kundrra opened up on his wedding plans with Naagin 6 actress and says he is ready to marry her in March in Film City.

MC Stan creates history

Not just by winning Bigg Boss 16, MC Stan also created history by going live and having over 541k fans online. He is unbothered by the undeserving tag.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Fans are not convinced by the romance and soft romance track between Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat (Neil Bhatt). They slammed the makers for forcing it down on them. 

Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Junooniyatt review 

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh starrer Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal and Ankit Gupta-Neha Rana and Gautam Singh Vig starrer Junooniyatt premiered on TV. Fans showered both shows with love. 

Shehnaaz Gill stuns 

Shehnaaz Gill dropped one of her hottest photoshoots in a pink saree. It had a plunging neckline blouse. 

Hina Khan's monokini look goes viral  

Hina Khan wore a white cutout monokini. Her monokini look grabbed attention and went viral.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestants 

Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta, Munawar Faruqui and Archana Gautam have made news for allegedly being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. 

Fans remember Sidharth Shukla 

Three years ago on 15th February, Sidharth Shukla lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 13. One of the most historic wins of Bigg Boss ever. Fans remembered the same. 

