TV stars and their cutest kids will steal your hearts

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta's son Sufi to Bharti Singh's son Laksh; a look at the most aww-dorable pictures of TV celebs' babies.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

TV celeb's cute kids

These pictures of TV actors' adorable kids will fill your day with cuteness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lianna and Divisha

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's daughters are stunners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zayn Dhoopar

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora's son is a heartthrob.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gia Vanessa Snow

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu's third daughter is full of cuteness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laksh Singh Limbachiya

Comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya's chubby son's pictures will take away your mid-week blues.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaravv Reddy

Naagin actress Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's son are quite photogenic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sufi Mehta

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's blue-eyed boy will steal your hearts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nirvair Rai

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's son will make you fall for his smile.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tara Jay Mahhi

The daughter of Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij is a cutie pie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anyka Gupta

Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta's daughter is a diva.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Jawan, Top 10 fastest Bollywood films to enter Rs 300 crore club in India

 

 Find Out More