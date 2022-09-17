These TV stars aced the negative character and became a household name. Have a lookSource: Bollywood
Who doesn't love the Komolika of Kasautii Zindagi KaySource: Bollywood
Shagun, the antagonist In Yeh Hain MohabbateinSource: Bollywood
The Shesh Naag in the popular Naagin seriesSource: Bollywood
Ansh Gujral in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu ThiSource: Bollywood
Pavitra Rishta's Savita TaaiSource: Bollywood
The Qubool Hai villian TanveerSource: Bollywood
The obsessive husband in Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati BhavaSource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!