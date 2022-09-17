TV Celebrities who became popular through their negative characters

These TV stars aced the negative character and became a household name. Have a look

Bollywood Staff

Urvashi Dholakia

Who doesn't love the Komolika of Kasautii Zindagi Kay

Anita Hassanandani

Shagun, the antagonist In Yeh Hain Mohabbatein

Adaa Khan

The Shesh Naag in the popular Naagin series

Akashdeep Saigal

Ansh Gujral in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Usha Nadkarni

Pavitra Rishta's Savita Taai

Amrapali Gupta

The Qubool Hai villian Tanveer

Karanvir Bohra

The obsessive husband in Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava

