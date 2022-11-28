Sunil Grover

Also known by his stage name Guthi, the actor gave an extraordinary performance in Taandav and Sunflower.

Sharad Kelkar

He rose to a lot of fame after his stellar performance in The Family Man and Special OPS.

Karan Wahi

The actor got a lot of fame with his roles in the OTT space. His character in Sacred Games and Hundred was well received.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

The TV actress gained a lot of fame with Netflix’s Kaali Khuhi and Taish. She did her debut on OTT with Vikram Bhatt’s Gehraiyaan.

Sakshi Tanwar

The TV star acted well in Dial 100 and The Final Call which was a different kind of content to view.

Barun Sobti

The actor has done many web shows but his role in Asur is surely unmatched.

Mohit Raina

The actor showed his acting prowess in Mumbai Diaries 26/11. His work in the OTT platform has made us want him more.

Mona Singh

The Jassi Jesi Koi Nahi made a kickass comeback with TVF's Yeh Meri Family. She made a niche for herself in the OTT world.

Arjun Bijlani

The actor was seen in an unknown and different avatar in State Of Siege: 26/11. He swooned everyone.

Jennifer Winget

She is best known for her web show Code M. She was seen as a fierce woman in the drama web series.

