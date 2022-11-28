Also known by his stage name Guthi, the actor gave an extraordinary performance in Taandav and Sunflower.Source: Bollywood
He rose to a lot of fame after his stellar performance in The Family Man and Special OPS.Source: Bollywood
The actor got a lot of fame with his roles in the OTT space. His character in Sacred Games and Hundred was well received.Source: Bollywood
The TV actress gained a lot of fame with Netflix’s Kaali Khuhi and Taish. She did her debut on OTT with Vikram Bhatt’s Gehraiyaan.Source: Bollywood
The TV star acted well in Dial 100 and The Final Call which was a different kind of content to view.Source: Bollywood
The actor has done many web shows but his role in Asur is surely unmatched.Source: Bollywood
The actor showed his acting prowess in Mumbai Diaries 26/11. His work in the OTT platform has made us want him more.Source: Bollywood
The Jassi Jesi Koi Nahi made a kickass comeback with TVF's Yeh Meri Family. She made a niche for herself in the OTT world.Source: Bollywood
The actor was seen in an unknown and different avatar in State Of Siege: 26/11. He swooned everyone.Source: Bollywood
She is best known for her web show Code M. She was seen as a fierce woman in the drama web series.Source: Bollywood
