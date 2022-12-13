Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood

Divya broke up with Varun because she could not see her future with him.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Anusha Dandekar-Karan Kundra

Anusha allegedly accused Karan of cheating on her.

Source: Bollywood

Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel

Karishma Tanna-Upen Patel's breakup came as a shocker for fans.

Source: Bollywood

Gauhar Khan and Kushal Tandon

The Bigg Boss season 7 couple parted ways due to many differences.

Source: Bollywood

Sanjeeda Sheikh-Aamir Ali

After being married for over seven years, they went their separate ways.

Source: Bollywood

Shweta Tiwari-Raja Chaudhary

Raja's alleged abusive nature made Shweta divorce him.

Source: Bollywood

Daljeet Kaur and Shalin Bhanot

Daljeet divorced Shalin after allegedly accusing him of domestic violence.

Source: Bollywood

Karan Singh Grover-Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover's marriage did not last long.

Source: Bollywood

Sana Khan-Ali Merchant

One of the most shocking and ugly splits was between Sana Khan and Ali Merchant.

Source: Bollywood

Ankita Lokhande-Sushant Singh Rajput

A relationship of six years ended in 2016 and broke the hearts of many.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Malaika Arora's bewitching looks in sizzling Black saree

 Find Out More