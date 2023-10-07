TV stars who left their family and hometown to make it big in Mumbai

From Shivangi Joshi to Rupali Ganguly, here's a look at TV stars who left their hometown to make their careers in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Sharma

Aishwarya Sharma is currently seen in KKK 13. The diva hails from Ujjain.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi ruled hearts with her show YRKKH. Now, she is seen in Barsatein. Shivangi is from Dehradun and is currently in Mumbai.

Rupali Ganguly

Our favourite Anupamaa is from West Bengal and she came to Mumbai for career.

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame post Bigg Boss 13 and is from Punjab. The diva is currently staying in Mumbai.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Diyanka is from Bhopal and came to Mumbai for work. Today, she is a big name in TV industry.

Vivian Dsena

Vivian Dsena is from Ujjain and came to Mumbai to be a star.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil is from Amritsar and made his TV debut with a comedy reality show. He currently has a lavish house in Mumbai.

Eisha Singh

Eisha Singh came to Mumbai from Bhopal to fulfill her dreams.

Rubina Dilak

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina is from Shimla. The actress is currently living in Mumbai.

Manav Gohil

TV star Manav Gohil came to Mumbai from Vadodara.

Bharti Singh

Comedy queen Bharti is from Amritsar and she is a big name in TV industry.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena is in Mumbai now. The diva is from Nazira in Sibsagar district of Assam.

Shashank Vyas

Balika Vadhu fame Shashank is from Ujjain and came to Mumbai for work.

