Udne Ki Aasha, Advocate Anjali Awasthi and other new TV shows that were a big hit in 2024

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2024

Udne Ki Aasha is a show about Sailee and Sachin's love story that managed to win hearts with their nok-jhok.

Badall Pe Paon Hai stars Amandeep Sidhu and Aakash Ahuja in lead roles.

Mangal Lakshmi is a heartwarming tale about the bond between two sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi is a show about a struggling lawyer Anjali Awasthi who wants to restore her family's honour.

Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment is one of the best cookery shows that kept audiences hooked to the screens.

Megha Barsenge is a story about a simple newlywed bride who gets abandoned by her NRI groom.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is a story about Chirag and Deepika who get separated, but their love remains the same.

Mera Balam Thanedaar captures the love story of an IPS officer and a spirited teenage girl.

Shrimad Ramayan brings to life the timeless Hindu epic show.

Suman Indori is a show about Suman who runs a chaat food truck in Indore.

