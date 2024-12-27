Udne Ki Aasha, Advocate Anjali Awasthi and other new TV shows that were a big hit in 2024
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Dec 27, 2024
Udne Ki Aasha is a show about Sailee and Sachin's love story that managed to win hearts with their nok-jhok.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Badall Pe Paon Hai stars Amandeep Sidhu and Aakash Ahuja in lead roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mangal Lakshmi is a heartwarming tale about the bond between two sisters, Mangal and Lakshmi.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Advocate Anjali Awasthi is a show about a struggling lawyer Anjali Awasthi who wants to restore her family's honour.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment is one of the best cookery shows that kept audiences hooked to the screens.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Megha Barsenge is a story about a simple newlywed bride who gets abandoned by her NRI groom.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is a story about Chirag and Deepika who get separated, but their love remains the same.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mera Balam Thanedaar captures the love story of an IPS officer and a spirited teenage girl.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shrimad Ramayan brings to life the timeless Hindu epic show.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suman Indori is a show about Suman who runs a chaat food truck in Indore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Karan Veer Mehra, Shalini Passi and more reality TV sensations that won hearts in 2024
Find Out More