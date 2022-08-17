From Nia Sharma to Anita Hassanandani, TV actresses who have never shied off the camera because of their dusky shinSource: Bollywood
Nia Sharma has been one of the most desirable actresses in the tv industry. Her characters onscreen are highly looked up by the audience and so are her uniquely different looksSource: Bollywood
Anita got fame from tv serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and despite of her dusky skin, she looked beautiful in every frame she was present inSource: Bollywood
Ulka Gupta has worked in multiple tv shows and has impressed her fans every time she is onscreenSource: Bollywood
It is not only for her television roles that Barkha is known, but for her work in films such as Rajneeti as well. In the past, the actress has said she is lucky to have the skin tone she has, and that it looks great on screenSource: Bollywood
Playing the role of Hassina Malik in the tv serial Madam Sir, Gulki is ruling heart of the audience with her impeccable looks and actingSource: Bollywood
With roles in tv shows like Jhaansi Ki Raani and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kratika made it clear that if you are talented enough, nothing can stop you, not even your skin colourSource: Bollywood
Priya of the T-town, Sakshi has worked in multiple shows by Ekta Kapoor. She became household favourite in no time with her simplicitySource: Bollywood
