Urf's family

The Bigg Boss OTT participant has got a cute family which consists of her mother, sister and brother.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Name of Urfi's family members

She has three sisters named Urusa Javed, Asfi Javed, and Dolly Javed. Her mom's name is Zakiya Sultana. Sameer Aslam is her brother.

Attractive

Here, is the most attractive family snap of Urfi with her mom Zakiya Sultana and her siblings.

Urfi and her sister

Urif is often spotted with her siblings and she posts cute photos of them on social media.

Urfi and her cousin

Urfi is being seen with Urusa. They had worn bold but comfortable outfits and were looking cute in this candid shot.

Urusa Javed

Urfi has a cousin named Urusa who is a blogger, social media influencer and also has done digital marketing.

Urfi's mom

Zakia Sultana is Urfi's mom who is glam and looks stunning. Urfi has got the beauty from her only.

Asfi Javed

She was seen in the serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is the second sister of Urfi.

Dolly Javed

Dolly is Urfi's youngest sister. She is a model and a social media influencer.

Twinning

Have you seen a fmaily that twins together? Urfi, Urusa, Asfi, Dolly and Zakia were twinning in white.

