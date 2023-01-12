Urfi Javed and her Top 10 most dangerous outfits ever

Urfi Javed is known for her bold outfits which makes her look hot and sexy at the same time. Take a look at times she took the daring step of wearing risky dresses.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2023

Raising hotness

Urfi is surely looking too hot to handle in this satin crop top which she teamed up with a slit skirt.

Bra goals

Urfi knows to wear a bralette in a creative way. She teamed up her blue bra with a mesh top of white colour.

Pool baby

The Bigg Boss OTT contestant knows to look kickass in a swimsuit and how?

Racy look

Urfi looks like a seductive diva in a yellow bra which she teamed up with leather pants.

Head spinning

Urfi is making everyone's head go crazy in a dupatta drape which she wore as a dress.

Hottie

Urfi looks the hottest in a black coloured sheer top and we cannot stop staring.

Sexy

Urfi is seen flaunting her sexy figure in a navy blue coloured bikini in which she kept her tresses open.

Racy look

Urfi looks stunning in this black coloured cutout dress and we can't stop appreciating.

Yellow suit

If you have a date to attend then all you need is a sexy yellow coloured playsuit.

Animal print look

Urfi looks like a goddess in this animal printed bikini which she teamed up with a matching skirt.

Thanks For Reading!

