Urfi Javed and her Top 10 most dangerous outfits ever

Urfi Javed is known for her bold outfits which makes her look hot and sexy at the same time. Take a look at times she took the daring step of wearing risky dresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 12, 2023
Urfi is surely looking too hot to handle in this satin crop top which she teamed up with a slit skirt.
Urfi knows to wear a bralette in a creative way. She teamed up her blue bra with a mesh top of white colour.
The Bigg Boss OTT contestant knows to look kickass in a swimsuit and how?
Urfi looks like a seductive diva in a yellow bra which she teamed up with leather pants.
Urfi is making everyone's head go crazy in a dupatta drape which she wore as a dress.
Urfi looks the hottest in a black coloured sheer top and we cannot stop staring.
Urfi is seen flaunting her sexy figure in a navy blue coloured bikini in which she kept her tresses open.
Urfi looks stunning in this black coloured cutout dress and we can't stop appreciating.
If you have a date to attend then all you need is a sexy yellow coloured playsuit.
Urfi looks like a goddess in this animal printed bikini which she teamed up with a matching skirt.
Thanks For Reading!