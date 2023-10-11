Urfi Javed, Asha Negi and other Top 10 TV actresses who went topless for photoshoots

Here's looking at the Indian TV beauties who shed their inhibitions and went topless for a photoshoot.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2023

Kritika Kamra

Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Reporters and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge fame Kritika also did a topless photoshoot years ago. 

Divya Agarwal 

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya left little for the imagination after she dropped a topless photoshoot. 

Karishma Tanna

Years ago, the Scoop beauty also enthralled everyone with a topless photoshoot. 

Chahatt Khanna

Chahatt Khanna has also shared reels which show her going topless. 

Shama Sikander

Shama is one of the boldest actresses in the TV industry. She is going big in web series. 

Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16 and Uttaram fame Tina Datta frequently shares bold photoshoots.  

Nikki Tamboli

Nikki is chic and a DIVA. 

Asha Negi 

Pavitra Rishta fame actress shocked fans with a topless photoshoot in a bedroom. 

Kashmera Shah 

Kashmera Shah has a topless calendar, as per reports. 

Shikha Singh

Kumkum Bhagya actress once shared a topless picture for which she was massively trolled. 

Reyhnaa Pandit 

Another Kumkum Bhagya actress has been setting the screens on fire with her photoshoots. 

Urfi Javed 

Urfi Javed often leaves netizens breathless with her unique and bizarre photoshoots. 

