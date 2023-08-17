Urfi Javed dating close friend Kajol? Is she bisexual?

Urfi Javed's closeness to her friend, Kajol sparks relationship rumours. Reports say that Urfi is bisexual and is dating Kajol.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
Urfi Javed is known for her fashion statements. She is always in the news for the outfits she wears.
She rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT.
Urfi has been the favourite of paparazzi. She often gets clicked by them and also speaks to them on various topics.
Urfi has never spoken about her relationships in open.
She has always been secretive about it but now she is in the news for her relationship.
Urfi is very close to her friend, Kajol and their closeness have sparked relationship rumours.
Urfi has always shared some happy pictures with Kajol.
She also shared a picture today where she is kissing Kajol. Their cosy pictures prove that something is brewing between them.
These relationship rumours have made everyone think if Urfi is bisexual.
Well, Urfi has not said anything about this yet. It will be interesting to know what is the truth.
