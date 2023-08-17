Urfi Javed dating close friend Kajol? Is she bisexual?

Urfi Javed's closeness to her friend, Kajol sparks relationship rumours. Reports say that Urfi is bisexual and is dating Kajol.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed is known for her fashion statements. She is always in the news for the outfits she wears.

Bigg Boss OTT

She rose to fame post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT.

The favourite

Urfi has been the favourite of paparazzi. She often gets clicked by them and also speaks to them on various topics.

Urfi's relationships

Urfi has never spoken about her relationships in open.

Secretive

She has always been secretive about it but now she is in the news for her relationship.

Dating?

Urfi is very close to her friend, Kajol and their closeness have sparked relationship rumours.

Happy pictures

Urfi has always shared some happy pictures with Kajol.

Relationship with Kajol

She also shared a picture today where she is kissing Kajol. Their cosy pictures prove that something is brewing between them.

Urfi is bisexual?

These relationship rumours have made everyone think if Urfi is bisexual.

What is the truth?

Well, Urfi has not said anything about this yet. It will be interesting to know what is the truth.

