Urfi Javed ditches blouse for another bold look in a blue saree

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023

Urfi Javed is popularly known for her bizarre fashion choice.

Despite criticism she she never gets demotivated.

She has time and again stunned netizens with her weird fashion style.

This time again she made a jaw-dropping appearance.

She aced saree in a unique style.

Urfi sizzles in a blue saree going topless and covering modesty with blue stars.

She grabbed netizens attention and again became a target of trolls.

One curious user asked who is her tailor to stitch risque outfits.

Urfi posted a few pictures and a video on her official Instagram account.

She got fame from Bigg Boss OTT and has also appeared in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

