Urfi Javed wears an anti-smoking outfit, impresses fans

Urfi Javed has outdone herself, or has she really? Check out her latest look...

Shivani Pawaskar

Oct 08, 2023

Urfi on a mission

The actress took to the streets for inspiration for her new outfit. 

What's Urfi doing?

Urfi Javed collected used cigarette buds. 

New idea 

Urfi Javed is known for her unique and tantalizing outfit ideas. 

Get to work 

The actress was seen separating the buds from the leftover ciggies. 

Outfit in making 

Urfi gave a glimpse of how she made her outfit. Here's a snapshot of the same. 

What's up Urfi? 

Urfi Javed smoking a cigarette in front of the camera? No, she didn't.

No smoking 

Urfi Javed asked her followers to stop smoking. 

Urfi style 

Smoking is injurious to health and Urfi's idea to stop people is by making an outfit out of the buds.

Urfi is a DIVA

Trust Urfi Javed to steal the show with her postures and photoshoots. 

Urfi's uniqueness

The actress has some amazing unique ideas for outfits which blow everyone's minds away every single time. 

Creative mind

You've got to admit, Urfi is quite creative. 

Trailblazer 

She has singlehandedly left everyone baffled with her out-of-the-box ideas. 

