Urfi Javed had tried to commit suicide? Top 10 things you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed had tried to end her life? Here's what you need to understand about the same.
Urfi had made a shocking statement about her past.
She had revealed that her parents used to beat and abuse each other.
Urfi was very disturbed by all this and so tried to commit suicide.
She was always interested in fashion.
Her thinking was that a woman should not chase a man but should run behind his money.
Urfi had once taken to her social media handle to speak about the rough phase she had undergone in her life.
Urfi had revealed that she had failed many times and the only way to come out of the same was to by ending her life.
Urfi had revealed that she was going through a low phase in her career, financial issues and relations.
Urfi revealed that her life felt messed up and she felt like she had lost.
Urfi felt like she did not deserve to live.
