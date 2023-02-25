Urfi Javed had tried to commit suicide? Top 10 things you need to know

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed had tried to end her life? Here's what you need to understand about the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2023

Shocking revelation

Urfi had made a shocking statement about her past.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Check out Urfi's confession

She had revealed that her parents used to beat and abuse each other.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suicidal

Urfi was very disturbed by all this and so tried to commit suicide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi's beliefs

She was always interested in fashion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi's thinking

Her thinking was that a woman should not chase a man but should run behind his money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pep talk

Urfi had once taken to her social media handle to speak about the rough phase she had undergone in her life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suicidal tendencies

Urfi had revealed that she had failed many times and the only way to come out of the same was to by ending her life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reason for feeling suicidal

Urfi had revealed that she was going through a low phase in her career, financial issues and relations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Felt like a loser

Urfi revealed that her life felt messed up and she felt like she had lost.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unworthy

Urfi felt like she did not deserve to live.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sachin Shroff's cocktail party: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast and more come together

 

 Find Out More