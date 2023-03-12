Urfi Javed in Top 10 most sensuous saree looks

Urfi Javed knows to leave her fans drooling with her hot body where she always shows off her midriff. Here, take a look at her scintillating snaps here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2023

Hot

Urfi is known to flaunt her hot body in a sexy blue saree which is all things sizzling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultry

Urfi knows to shell out sultry vibes in a yellow coloured saree.

Back story

Urfi's backless blouse in this hot blue saree is all things mesmerising.

Not sorry

Urfi feels like wearing a hot saree but is not sorry about the same.

Boldest

Urfi in a blue coloured saree looks so hot and sultry.

Sensation

There is a reason as to why Urfi is known as a sensation on the internet.

Bold

Wear a white saree and do a hair flip like Urfi.

Sensational

All you need is a purple saree to look sensational like the Bigg Boss OTT contestant.

Sexy

Give a sexy twist to your saree like Urfi did in this frame.

Ultra hot

Urfi likes to showoff her sexy body all the time which is sensuous.

Thanks For Reading!

