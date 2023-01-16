Urfi Javed is a denim diva; check Top 10 style-inspo

Urfi Javed does not mind being trolled for her fashion choices. Here, take a look at her denim looks which is totally noteworthy.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2023

Urfi creates sensation

Urfi's sartorial picks always create a wave on social media. She had once worn a denim dress in front of the paps in the city.

Often trolled

Urfi likes to experiment with her denim fashion but it looks like her fans do not like the same.

Oops moment

Urfi is surely looking weird in this black coloured bodysuit which she teamed up with a pair of denim.

Big denim fans

Urfi in her caption on this post had written that she is a huge fan of denim.

Peculiar fashion

Every day you will get Urfi to see wearing weird clothes and striking iconic poses.

Hot body

Undeniably Urfi in a crop top and denim looks too hot and sensuous. What do you think?

Not everything is fashion

She is looking bizarre in this crop top and ripped denim. She is often compared to Rakhi Sawant.

Raises eyebrows

We like the unique way of wearing a jacket by showing off your bra, like Urfi did.

Denim look

At times, Urfi is praised for her denim looks while at times she is trolled for her choice of clothes.

