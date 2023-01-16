Urfi Javed is a denim diva; check Top 10 style-inspo

Urfi Javed does not mind being trolled for her fashion choices. Here, take a look at her denim looks which is totally noteworthy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2023
Urfi's sartorial picks always create a wave on social media. She had once worn a denim dress in front of the paps in the city.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi likes to experiment with her denim fashion but it looks like her fans do not like the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi is surely looking weird in this black coloured bodysuit which she teamed up with a pair of denim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi in her caption on this post had written that she is a huge fan of denim.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every day you will get Urfi to see wearing weird clothes and striking iconic poses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Undeniably Urfi in a crop top and denim looks too hot and sensuous. What do you think?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is looking bizarre in this crop top and ripped denim. She is often compared to Rakhi Sawant.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We like the unique way of wearing a jacket by showing off your bra, like Urfi did.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At times, Urfi is praised for her denim looks while at times she is trolled for her choice of clothes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
