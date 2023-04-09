Urfi Javed turns into a flower girl

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2023

Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and her videos go viral in no time.

Today Urfi was seen going topless and covering herself with gajras.

Urfi wore a skirt made out of gajras which she also put on her long tresses.

Urfi was seen applying alta (red dye) that ususally Indian women apply on hands and feet.

Urfi never fails to stun her fans with her shocking fashion sense.

Urfi's fan following is around 4.1 million and today she made the mood of her fans by going topless.

Urfi covering her body with gajras was too sensuous.

Urfi is seen striking a sexy pose and was also seen wearing heavy makeup.

Whenever Urfi drops a video of going topless it makes her fans go crazy.

Some of her fans commented saying that they will give Urfi full marks for creativity.

