Urfi Javed turns into a flower girl
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2023
Urfi Javed is an internet sensation and her videos go viral in no time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Today Urfi was seen going topless and covering herself with gajras.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi wore a skirt made out of gajras which she also put on her long tresses.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi was seen applying alta (red dye) that ususally Indian women apply on hands and feet.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi never fails to stun her fans with her shocking fashion sense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi's fan following is around 4.1 million and today she made the mood of her fans by going topless.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi covering her body with gajras was too sensuous.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi is seen striking a sexy pose and was also seen wearing heavy makeup.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Whenever Urfi drops a video of going topless it makes her fans go crazy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Some of her fans commented saying that they will give Urfi full marks for creativity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Allu Arjun's diet plan for Pushpa 2