Urfi (Uorfi) Javed is one of the most talked about people in the entertainment news. She gets trolled for fashion statements. But today, we will talk about some unknown facts about Urfi Javed.Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed was born on 15 October 1997. She's turning 25 this year. The actress is a Libra which explains her cheerful personality despite all the hate.Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed has a degree in Mass Communication. However, instead of opting for anchoring or new reporting, Urfi was attracted to the glamorous world of acting.Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed has three siblings. One brother and two sisters - Sameer Aslam, Asfi and Dolly Javed.Source: Bollywood
Urfi made his acting debut with Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania wherein she played the role of Avni. She has also worked in Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Daayan, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more.Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed is immensely popular on social media. The actress enjoys a fan following of 3.4 million.Source: Bollywood
Before joining the world of acting, Urfi Javed worked as an assistant to a fashion designer. It is there that she learned about the aesthetics of fashion.Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed is not all about fashion. She is also a bookworm. She loves to read books. Urfi has read books from Chetan Bhagat to Jeanette Watts.Source: Bollywood
