Urfi Javed has courted enough controversies due to her fashion statements. However, she is bold and beautiful and unabashedly so. Let's check her recent boldest looks.Source: Bollywood
Urfi knows how to increase the risk in outfits quite well.Source: Bollywood
When Urfi made an outfit of cassette reels.Source: Bollywood
Urfi recreated Bella Hadid's Cannes look...Source: Bollywood
Urfi Javed is known for her unique styling. Here's a different type of shirt...Source: Bollywood
Here's Urfi Javed with just shells for her top.Source: Bollywood
Will you ever be this bold like Urfi Javed?Source: Bollywood
A heavily embellished sleeve is also an outfit...Source: Bollywood
We wonder what was the inspiration for this outfit...Source: Bollywood
Love it or hate it, Urfi Javed is slaying all the outfits!Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!