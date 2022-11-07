Urfi – the queen of risque outfits

Urfi Javed has courted enough controversies due to her fashion statements. However, she is bold and beautiful and unabashedly so. Let's check her recent boldest looks. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Bikini with a twist

Urfi knows how to increase the risk in outfits quite well.

Source: Bollywood

Urfi's mixtape?

When Urfi made an outfit of cassette reels.

Source: Bollywood

Urfi's inspiration 

Urfi recreated Bella Hadid's Cannes look... 

Source: Bollywood

Riskiest shirt 

Urfi Javed is known for her unique styling. Here's a different type of shirt...

Source: Bollywood

Mermaid much?

Here's Urfi Javed with just shells for her top.

Source: Bollywood

Paint board

Will you ever be this bold like Urfi Javed?

Source: Bollywood

A sleeve

A heavily embellished sleeve is also an outfit...

Source: Bollywood

Dard-e-disco

We wonder what was the inspiration for this outfit...

Source: Bollywood

A diva

Love it or hate it, Urfi Javed is slaying all the outfits!

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma to Nakuul Mehta-Jankee: Most romantic TV jodis

 Find Out More