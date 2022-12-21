Urfi Javed

The star has been diagnosed with Laryngitis, in Dubai. In this disease the vocal cords swell and there is inflammation, hence different sounds are made.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Kamya Panjabi

The Doli Armaano Ki star was once down with food poisoning and was also admitted in the hopsital for two days, after she felt uneasy.

Radhika Madan

The star was once having tea. Her dog was on her lap and was not eating. When her servsnt pulled the dogs chain, there was a jerk and the hot tea spill on her neck. Her neck and collar bone area got burnt.

Helly Shah

The actress was once detected with dengue and had to be hospitalised for the same.

Shikha Singh

The Kumkum Bhagya star was also down with dengue once and for the same had to be hospitalised.

Sharad Kelkar

The actor once was shooting despite having high fever. He was in a lot of discomfort but was very professional.

Aniruddh Dave

The Phulwa star was once down with a bad eye infection because of a river shooting scene. He had itchy, watery eyes and the eye specialist had advised him bed rest.

Barkha Bisht

The Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman star was detected with dengue when she had done her blood test.

Mahhi Vij

She was once hospitalised due to viral fever and diarrhea. This took place because of the change in Mumbai weather.

Sharad Malhotra

The actor was once down with high fever but was yet shooting by taking antibiotics injection.

