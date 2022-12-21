The star has been diagnosed with Laryngitis, in Dubai. In this disease the vocal cords swell and there is inflammation, hence different sounds are made.Source: Bollywood
The Doli Armaano Ki star was once down with food poisoning and was also admitted in the hopsital for two days, after she felt uneasy.Source: Bollywood
The star was once having tea. Her dog was on her lap and was not eating. When her servsnt pulled the dogs chain, there was a jerk and the hot tea spill on her neck. Her neck and collar bone area got burnt.Source: Bollywood
The actress was once detected with dengue and had to be hospitalised for the same.Source: Bollywood
The Kumkum Bhagya star was also down with dengue once and for the same had to be hospitalised.Source: Bollywood
The actor once was shooting despite having high fever. He was in a lot of discomfort but was very professional.Source: Bollywood
The Phulwa star was once down with a bad eye infection because of a river shooting scene. He had itchy, watery eyes and the eye specialist had advised him bed rest.Source: Bollywood
The Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman star was detected with dengue when she had done her blood test.Source: Bollywood
She was once hospitalised due to viral fever and diarrhea. This took place because of the change in Mumbai weather.Source: Bollywood
The actor was once down with high fever but was yet shooting by taking antibiotics injection.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!