Urfi Javed look book from Splitsvilla is as sizzling as the beauty

Urfi Javed is one helluva fashionista that has been setting a different world of fashion altogether. She shared her Splistvilla look book. Check pics here:

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2023

Bold and beautiful

Urfi Javed is known for designing her own outfits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sizzling hot

Can you take your eyes off Urfi? We sure can't. She looks stunning.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Floral

Urfi Javed can go decent too, yes! That's the picture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Boss lady

Urfi Javed is the boss lady of her own life and she won't care a damn about trolls!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Floral part 2

It's kinda upside down, no? That's Urfi Javed's styling for ya'll...

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cargos

Urfi Javed can be tomboyish too. How did you like his one?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sheer

Urfi Javed set the internet on fire with her Splitsvilla look book

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beauty in black

How do you like this one? A strapless and Uber bold outfit for a date night?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Splitsvilla journey

Here's Urfi Javed with Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani, the hosts of Splitsvilla.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Pathaan star Deepika Padukone TOP 10 airport looks that got brutal reactions from netizens

 

 Find Out More