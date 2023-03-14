Urfi Javed makes 10 shocking revelations about traumatic childhood

Urfi Javed is a sensation. She is known for her bold statements and not just bold fashion. She is upfront, frank and honest. And this time, she shared some shocking deets about her childhood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2023
In an interview with Dirty Magazine, Urfi Javed revealed that she had a very problematic childhood. Urfi recalls living with an abusive father.
In an interview, Urfi shared her father would beat her mother and the children up. He would also verbally abuse them.
Urfi recalls always being taught to be presentable and look good.
And thereafter she generated interest in fashion. She had no knowledge about it and learned it by watching TV.
Urfi Javed recalls also being interested in make-up and getting ready when things in the house turned complicated.
Getting ready and dressing up made her feel good about herself and she found fashion as an escape.
Urfi also recalls having financial issues while growing up. Having lived without proper security, Urfi became determined to be independent and earn her own money.
However, Urfi Javed's father wouldn't allow them to step outside of their homes at all.
Owing to the critical circumstances and problematic childhood, Urfi revealed also attempting suicide a couple of times.
