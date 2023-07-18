Urfi's looks made out of food items
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 18, 2023
Urfi Javed using tomatoes to make earrings, just how rich is she?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ever thought of using can caps?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Is it a season of Kiwi?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pizza bralette or pizza?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed is a shaukeen of namkeen!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A bubblegum-inspired outfit, though of it?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People always praise Urfi for her bold experiments.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gooey-ness will make you cringe but you've gotta admire her guts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A look using just glasses?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cotton Candy-inspired outfit, anyone?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed also used Chandi ka warq to hide her assets and that's a top.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kajol, Ajay Devgn and more celeb couples who do not mind their spouses getting intimate on screen
Find Out More