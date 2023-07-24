Urfi Javed shares her scary experience of getting lip fillers with pictures of treatment gone wrong

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Urfi Javed has shared an Instagram post warning fans against going for lip fillers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the post, she alleged that the doctor ruined her lips.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi revealed that she has been doing lip fillers since she was 18.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She revealed that she did it because she felt her lips were thin so she wanted bigger lips.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi did not have much money then.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A dermatologist named Deni did her lip fillers in less cost and Urfi was not happy with the results.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi had to dissolve the fillers which was painful for her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi revealed that she wanted to do lip fillers that she would suit her face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi suggested that everyone should research before going to any doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She told that everyone should do it but with a good doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi also said if you have some some insecurities about your face or body you should do fillers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You should not hate yourself Urfi also feels.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She also urged that one should do fillers from a good doctor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's unknown secrets revealed

 

 Find Out More