Urfi Javed shares her scary experience of getting lip fillers with pictures of treatment gone wrong
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023
Urfi Javed has shared an Instagram post warning fans against going for lip fillers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the post, she alleged that the doctor ruined her lips.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi revealed that she has been doing lip fillers since she was 18.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She revealed that she did it because she felt her lips were thin so she wanted bigger lips.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi did not have much money then.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A dermatologist named Deni did her lip fillers in less cost and Urfi was not happy with the results.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi had to dissolve the fillers which was painful for her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi revealed that she wanted to do lip fillers that she would suit her face.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi suggested that everyone should research before going to any doctor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She told that everyone should do it but with a good doctor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi also said if you have some some insecurities about your face or body you should do fillers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You should not hate yourself Urfi also feels.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She also urged that one should do fillers from a good doctor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's unknown secrets revealed
Find Out More