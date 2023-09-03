Urfi Javed takes Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai to a bizarre new level

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed has made an outfit out of a fish tank. Can you believe it?

Shivani Pawaskar

Urfi's new costume

The actress made a new addition to her bizarre outfits.

Fish tank

Only Urfi Javed can think out of the box in this manner.

Confidence

Urfi has a dope level of confidence in her to carry such unique outfits.

Death stare

She knows you all are judging her from the other side of the screens.

Urfi is unfazed

The reality TV star is unbothered by the opinions of people.

Belt or top?

Didn't she wear this as a belt a couple of days ago?

Lost and found

If you ever misplace a comb, contact Urfi for a new one.

Bold and beautiful

Urfi Javed has been dealing with a lot of hatred online because of her style statements.

Dream Girl?

Alexa, play Dil Ka Telephone.

WTF

Urfi doesn't give a flying f*ck about the trolls.

Bhaji wali?

Now this is truly unique of Urfi, right? Thoughts?

