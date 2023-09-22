Urfi Javed turns up in a bizarre outfit for Lalbaug Cha Raja darshan, reminds netizens of Met Gala

Urfi Javed who has become a social media sensation was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja. Her baby pink weird outfit grabbed all the attention.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Style experiment

Urfi Javed visited Lalbaughcha Raja in Mumbai to seek his blessings.

Prayers at Lalbaugh

Urfi grabbed a lot of attention with her bizarre outfit and her pictures went viral on social media.

Weird outfit

Urfi wore a baby pink colour long kurta paired with pajama. She completed her look with a pink veil.

Poser

She completed her look with a glossy make-up and tied her hair into a bun.

Missed the fashion mark

Urfi Javed posed for the pictures before entering the pandal.

Bad taste

Urfi Javed later showed her face which was covered with a pink netted dupatta.

Fashion disaster

Urfi Javed was barefoot as she reached Lalbagh and offered prayers to Ganpati Bappa.

Hateful comments

Netizens trolled Urfi Javed for her outfit and filled the comments section with hateful comments.

Failed to impress

Urfi at times fails to impress the fashion police with her unique style.

Regretful sartorial choices

This time Urfi's creativity has surely not made it to the list and she has ended up getting trolled.

11

