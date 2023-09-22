Urfi Javed turns up in a bizarre outfit for Lalbaug Cha Raja darshan, reminds netizens of Met Gala

Urfi Javed who has become a social media sensation was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja. Her baby pink weird outfit grabbed all the attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Urfi Javed visited Lalbaughcha Raja in Mumbai to seek his blessings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi grabbed a lot of attention with her bizarre outfit and her pictures went viral on social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi wore a baby pink colour long kurta paired with pajama. She completed her look with a pink veil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She completed her look with a glossy make-up and tied her hair into a bun.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed posed for the pictures before entering the pandal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed later showed her face which was covered with a pink netted dupatta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed was barefoot as she reached Lalbagh and offered prayers to Ganpati Bappa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netizens trolled Urfi Javed for her outfit and filled the comments section with hateful comments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi at times fails to impress the fashion police with her unique style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This time Urfi's creativity has surely not made it to the list and she has ended up getting trolled.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
