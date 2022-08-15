Urfi Javed's outfits always have a tint of hot and bold. Have a look at her outfits that no one dares to followSource: Bollywood
Urfi Javed covers her body only with her hairSource: Bollywood
Urfi Javed raises the temperature by posting a picture in blue denims and white topSource: Bollywood
Urfi’s unique dress just contains pictures of herselfSource: Bollywood
Urfi chooses to go shirtless in this pictureSource: Bollywood
The royal blue dress has transformed Urfi into a bold avatarSource: Bollywood
Urfi Javed uses pink plastic covering to cover her upper bodySource: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!