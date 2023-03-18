Urfi Javed's boyfriend, first love, heartbreak and more details you may not know

Urfi Javed is known face in industry. Here's all about her love affair and more.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2023

Stunning Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed became a known face after Bigg Boss OTT.

Edgy styling

Her quirky fashion sense grabbed a lot of attention.

Love affair

Urfi Javed was reportedly dating Anupamaa star Paras Kalnawat. Their affair allegedly started in 2017.

The breakup

Urfi and Paras reportedly broke up within a month. She called him a kid.

Post breakup

{aras reportedly tried to woo her by having 3 tattoos dedicated to her.

The rumours

Urfi was then rumoured to be dating India-Canadian singer Kunwarr. But they rubbished the rumours.

Urfi's first love

Urfi has revealed that her first love was Shahid Kapoor.

Expression of love

For her one-side-love Shahid Kapoor, Urfi Javed revealed filling several notebooks writing about her love.

Happily single

Urfi Javed is now happily single.

What's next?

Urfi Javed has reportedly backed out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and signed something else.

