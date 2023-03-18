Urfi Javed's boyfriend, first love, heartbreak and more details you may not know

Urfi Javed is known face in industry. Here's all about her love affair and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2023
Urfi Javed became a known face after Bigg Boss OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her quirky fashion sense grabbed a lot of attention.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed was reportedly dating Anupamaa star Paras Kalnawat. Their affair allegedly started in 2017.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi and Paras reportedly broke up within a month. She called him a kid.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
{aras reportedly tried to woo her by having 3 tattoos dedicated to her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi was then rumoured to be dating India-Canadian singer Kunwarr. But they rubbished the rumours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi has revealed that her first love was Shahid Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For her one-side-love Shahid Kapoor, Urfi Javed revealed filling several notebooks writing about her love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed is now happily single.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed has reportedly backed out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and signed something else.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
