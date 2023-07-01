Urfi Javed's breast mould dress and more bizarre outfits that got severely trolled

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023

Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a gold-coated top made of plaster. It was a breastplate. This was her boldest look.

Urfi once wore a dress made out of blue wire.

Who wears a blade dress? Urfi, you read it right.

Urfi once wore a dress made out of green ropes.

A see-through flower dress is all you need like Urfi.

Imagine wearing a dress made out of your own photo.

Urfi wears a bra made out of kiwi fruits.

Urfi is wearing a dress made out of bicycle chain.

She wears red tape on her naked body.

She poses with a broken heart.

She is known for creating varied outfits.

Check out Urfi Javed's weirdest fashion.

