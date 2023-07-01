Urfi Javed's breast mould dress and more bizarre outfits that got severely trolled
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023
Urfi Javed can be seen wearing a gold-coated top made of plaster. It was a breastplate. This was her boldest look.
Urfi once wore a dress made out of blue wire.
Who wears a blade dress? Urfi, you read it right.
Urfi once wore a dress made out of green ropes.
A see-through flower dress is all you need like Urfi.
Imagine wearing a dress made out of your own photo.
Urfi wears a bra made out of kiwi fruits.
Urfi is wearing a dress made out of bicycle chain.
She wears red tape on her naked body.
She poses with a broken heart.
She is known for creating varied outfits.
Check out Urfi Javed's weirdest fashion.
