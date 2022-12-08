Urfi's schooling

She did the same from City Montessori School, Lucknow till class 12.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Urfi's graduation

The diva has done her graduation from Amity University, Lucknow in Mass Communication.

Urfi's work experience

Reportedly, she had done an internship at a fashion designer's studio back in Delhi for some time.

Urfi's early life

Reportedly her dad tortured her and her siblings emotionally and physically. She fled with her sisters to Delhi for that reason.

Self made designer

Reportedly, Urfi designs all her own outfits which is unique in its own way.

Urfi's fashion

She is often trolled for her sartorial picks while some appreciate her.

Does not care about negativity

Urfi does not care about being massively trolled for her choice of attires.

More about Urfi

She had changed her name a while ago to Uorfi on her Instagram feed.

How Urfi rose to fame

When Urfi took part in Bigg Boss OTT her fame sky rocketed. The designer is totally self made.

Urfi's professional front

She did her debut with a telly show named Tedhi Medhi Family. She was also seen in Chandranandini, Bepnaah and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

