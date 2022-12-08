She did the same from City Montessori School, Lucknow till class 12.Source: Bollywood
The diva has done her graduation from Amity University, Lucknow in Mass Communication.
Reportedly, she had done an internship at a fashion designer's studio back in Delhi for some time.
Reportedly her dad tortured her and her siblings emotionally and physically. She fled with her sisters to Delhi for that reason.
Reportedly, Urfi designs all her own outfits which is unique in its own way.
She is often trolled for her sartorial picks while some appreciate her.
Urfi does not care about being massively trolled for her choice of attires.
She had changed her name a while ago to Uorfi on her Instagram feed.
When Urfi took part in Bigg Boss OTT her fame sky rocketed. The designer is totally self made.
She did her debut with a telly show named Tedhi Medhi Family. She was also seen in Chandranandini, Bepnaah and 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
