Urfi Javed's educational qualifications will stun you

Urfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense has shocking educational skills. Here, take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023

Schooling

Reportedly Urfi did her schooling at City Montessori School, Lucknow.

College

Urfi has gone to Lucknow's Amity University.

Urfi's graduation subject

She studied in Mass Communication and got a degree in the same.

Work experience

Reportedly, Urfi also worked as an intern for a designer based in Delhi.

Struggles

Urfi in an old interview revealed that her family was not fine with she entering the film inudstry.

Did TV

Urfi fought against her family and duid TV roles during her starting days.

Workfront

Urfi did her TV debut back in 2016.

TV shows

Urfi was seen in Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to name a few.

Hardships

Urfi and her siblings had suffered a lot because of their father.

Urfi's family

Her dad left the family when she was 17. Her mom was very religious but did not force the same on Urfi.

