Urfi Javed's educational qualifications will stun you

Urfi Javed who is known for her weird fashion sense has shocking educational skills. Here, take a look at the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2023
Reportedly Urfi did her schooling at City Montessori School, Lucknow.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi has gone to Lucknow's Amity University.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She studied in Mass Communication and got a degree in the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Urfi also worked as an intern for a designer based in Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi in an old interview revealed that her family was not fine with she entering the film inudstry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi fought against her family and duid TV roles during her starting days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi did her TV debut back in 2016.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi was seen in Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Jiji Maa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to name a few.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi and her siblings had suffered a lot because of their father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her dad left the family when she was 17. Her mom was very religious but did not force the same on Urfi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
