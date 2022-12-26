Urfi Javed's sister Asfi Javed is a fashion patakha

We all know Urfi Javed is taking fashion to another height, but have you met her sister Asfi Javed? She's a fashionista too! 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

 All black 

Those boots are love and Asfi looks quite chic, no? 

Source: Bollywood

GND!

We are so in love with this girl-next-door look of Asfi. The pleated skirt and the short top is perfect. 

Source: Bollywood

Denim day 

Not Asfi setting sans make-up yet stylish look goals with her denim look!

Source: Bollywood

Monochrome mania 

Who else loves a monochrome outfit? The whole look of green denim and halter-neck top is quite cool. 

Source: Bollywood

Tangy much? 

Now, what do you think about this halter-neck tangerine dress? Hot no? 

Source: Bollywood

Boss babe 

Here's Asfi Javed in a black-and-white look. Those cherry-red lips will set hearts on fire. 

Source: Bollywood

Matching! 

Who else loves to match their outfits with their phone cases? 

Source: Bollywood

Monochrome look 2

Another hot monochrome look by Asfi Javed. She looks like a woman on business. 

Source: Bollywood

Pretty lady 

Lastly, we have this adorable look, a strappy dress with a jacket. 

Source: Bollywood

