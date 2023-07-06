Urfi Javed's top 10 desi kudi looks

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 06, 2023

Urfi looked absolutely gorgeous in ethnic attire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi Javed is one of the most talked-about celebrities in the industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She keeps making headlines for her stunning public appearances and social media posts

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She keeps making headlines for her stunning public appearances and social media posts

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

From rocking a casual avatar to acing a traditional look, Urfi can do it all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her social media posts are proof of the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Urfi ditching cut-out dresses and rocking a desi look and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Her desi look makes us say uff.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She looks stylish here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How is she so pretty?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Urfi Javed makes headlines almost every day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She has a unique sense of styling that takes over the internet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and more top stars who played bong beauty on big screen

 

 Find Out More