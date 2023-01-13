Urfi Javed's top 10 kurta collection is totally inspirational

Urfi Javed is occasionally papped wearing a kurta set in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous. Take a look at the breathtaking photos of the star in a kurti right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 13, 2023

Urfi Javed's controversies

The Bigg Boss OTT contestant is known for her bold and controversial attires.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Experimental girl

Urfi loves to experiment with her style statements and proof of the same is her sartorial picks.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Done it all

Urfi looks unrecognisable in Indian attire as we have always seen her semi-nude.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Airport look

We are shocked to see that Urfi looks so stunning in this ethnic attire which totally grabbed our attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Miracle look

Whenever Urfi posts snaps wearing Indian clothes her fans comment that it is a miracle to see her in this way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What is Urfi known for

The actress is known for her bizarre fashion and often shares snaps of the same on her social media feed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mixed reaction

Whenever the diva drops stunning snaps in a kurti or an anarkali she is not trolled, surprisingly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swamped social media

Urfi knows to look gorgeous in Indian attires and often wows her fans with her desi avatar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaw-dropping fashion

Urfi is known for her unique fashion sense and is looking stunning in this kurti with dupatta set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Comfortable look

All we feel like telling is 'palat' post looking at the gorgeous diva in an Indian attire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Lohri 2023: Nia Sharma, Karan Kundrra and more Punjabi TV stars get festive ready

 

 Find Out More